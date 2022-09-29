Qatar confirms COVID-19 test requirements for World Cup fans

Rapid antigen tests taken in the previous 24 hours before landing in Qatar will only be accepted if they are from official medical centers and not self-administered. No further tests are required in Qatar if fans do not develop symptoms of COVID-19.

The decisions extend throughout the World Cup public health policies in place since Sept. 4 for all travelers arriving in Qatar.

Masks must be worn on public transport, including the subway system that many fans will use to get to the eight stadiums in and around Doha.

Qatar has recorded nearly 450,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 682 deaths from the disease, according to data gathered since 2020 by Johns Hopkins University in the United States. Qatar has a population estimated to be at least 2.5 million, although only about 350,000 of those are Qatari citizens.

More than 97% of the population in Qatar has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the data states.

“Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 while in Qatar will be required to isolate in accordance with Ministry of Public Health guidelines,” World Cup organizers said.

