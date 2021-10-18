QAnon figure says he's running for congress to fix elections

Watkins has been vague about his ties to Arizona.

Watkins said he lived in Yuma briefly as a child, guessing it was between the ages of 5 and 7, but couldn't remember if he attended school there. As supporting evidence of his Arizona ties, he emailed a photo of him as a child with his father and the family dog at the Grand Canyon. He also said he has family in the state but declined to elaborate.

Watkins said he moved to Arizona "about two weeks ago" but repeatedly refused to say where in the state he's living, citing death threats he said he's received. On papers filed with the Federal Elections Commission, he lists the address of a Phoenix condominium that has been owned since 2014 by Liz Harris and her husband, according to Maricopa County property records. Harris led a group of volunteers who interviewed voters at their doors and published a report claiming there were tends of thousands of "lost" and "ghost" votes, but it had no supporting evidence and drew nonsensical conclusions.

Online real estate listings say the property has a pending sale.

For his campaign headquarters, Watkins lists a Sedona address that appears to be a post-office box. He said he plans to live in the same district as Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran once the new congressional district boundaries are finalized.

Under the U.S. Constitution, Watkins needs only to be an “inhabitant” of Arizona on Election Day next year. There is no minimum period he must live in the state, nor a requirement to live in the district he wants to represent.

Watkins was the longtime administrator of 8kun and its predecessor, 8chan, online message boards that were known for misinformation and hate speech, and which played a crucial role in seeding the QAnon conspiracy movement. He has said he gave up the role last year.

A core belief for QAnon followers is that Trump was secretly fighting a Satan-worshipping, child sex-trafficking cabal of prominent Democrats, Hollywood elites and “deep state” enemies. An internet poster calling himself Q fueled the movement by posting clues on the 8kun message board.

Many believe Watkins himself is responsible for the messages posted by Q. He denied it.

“I’m not Q. I never was Q. I never posted as Q. I don’t know who posted as Q,” Watkins said. “I mean, everybody’s got their own hypothesis. I don’t have any facts to back that up."

Arizona's congressional district boundaries are still in the works, but O'Halleran is almost certain to face a tough re-election fight.

“I don’t think common-sense Arizonans want extremists representing them in Congress,” O’Halleran said in a video posted on Twitter Monday , which highlighted Watkins' QAnon ties.

In addition to election issues, Watkins said he wants to pass a Digital Bill of Rights to prevent technology companies from restricting online discourse.

“We need to make sure that bots and companies and stuff aren’t censoring us, and we’re not being destroyed by algorithms, and we’re able to get our word out, and talk about the things that are important without getting banned and censored everywhere,” said Watkins, who has been banned from Twitter.

He also said he wants to eliminate COVID-19 public health mandates and said he fears the United States is inching toward creating a Chinese-style social credit system that would restrict people from services based on their purchases or public activities.

Watkins is getting help from Tony Teora, a science fiction author who has run unsuccessfully for the California Assembly. If they raise enough money, they plan to hire a campaign manager, open an office and build out a campaign, Teora said.

“Ron’s going to build a true campaign out here, but it’s going to be based upon whether he has support, so he’s going to find out shortly,” Teora said.

Caption FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020, file photo Maricopa County elections officials count ballots at the Maricopa County Recorder's Office in Phoenix. Ron Watkins, a prolific promoter of false conspiracies about the 2020 election who is closely tied to the QAnon movement, says he's running for Congress as a Republican in Arizona. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Caption FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, a QAnon believer speaks to a crowd of President Donald Trump supporters outside of the Maricopa County Recorder's Office where votes in the general election are being counted, in Phoenix. Ron Watkins, a prolific promoter of false conspiracies about the 2020 election who is closely tied to the QAnon movement, says he's running for Congress as a Republican in Arizona. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-MIlls, File) Credit: Dario Lopez-MIlls Credit: Dario Lopez-MIlls