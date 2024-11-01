Q&A: Tommy Richman talks 'Million Dollar Baby' success, Grammy nominations and 'not hip-hop' drama

The song peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Hot 100 and later became the longest-running No. 1 song on the R&B Songs chart, spanning 22 weeks, and topped the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart as well. His songs " Devil Is a Lie " and " Thought You Were the One," a single from his recently released debut album "Coyote," both cracked the top 10 on the R&B Songs chart.

But despite Richman's R&B success, his song "Million Dollar Baby" will compete in two hip-hop categories: The track was submitted for best rap song and melodic rap performance, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. The submission follows backlash he received over his claim of not being a hip-hop artist in a post on X, which has been deleted.

While Richman ultimately clarified his stance, he declined to comment further on his Grammy submissions.

In a recent interview, Richman spoke with The Associated Press about the reason he left “Million Dollar Baby” off his debut album, handling criticism and his thoughts heading into Grammy nominations on Nov. 8. Comments have been edited for length and clarity.

AP: How do you feel about possibly being Grammy nominated?

RICHMAN: It's a childhood dream. I don't care about winning. In the grand scheme of things, we had the biggest song numbers-wise. Who else had a Kidz Bop Kids song? I don't feel like I deserve anything. I pray it happens. I feel like this is how we get the nomination. If I don't get nominated, I guess it gives me a reason to go harder. But I think we'll get nominated.

AP: You faced some criticism about your not-being-a-hip-hop-artist claim. How would you classify yourself?

RICHMAN: I’m a singer. When I say things, I just be tweeting things saying how I feel. I forgot about the way I say things and people taking it a certain way. I saw discussion videos about what I said. I appreciate people who saw that I wasn't coming from a place of malice.

I was coming from a place of “Hey, this is my sound, and I make a lot of types of vibes, and I don’t want to be boxed into a certain thing.” I definitely have to watch how I say things online. I forgot that I have a platform. People are going to find a reason to throw negativity towards my way. I know there’s a lot of negativity online, which is fine. It comes with it.

AP: What was the strategy behind leaving “Million Dollar Baby” and "Devil is a Lie” off your debut album?

RICHMAN: I wanted to take this artistic risk that was going against the industry quota. I’m really proud of this body of work. We made this album before we made those songs. In my mind, I’m feeling like “I’m going to give you these songs.” That’s how hard I think this project is. I was trying to stand on business. I’m proud. I don’t have any regrets. I know what me and my friends are destined for. When I look back 10 years from now, I really stuck to my guns and put out this beautiful body of art.

AP: Your debut album has received some mixed reviews. How do you feel about the reception so far?

RICHMAN: People who get it, get it. I try not to really read into reviews that much. I saw some reviews from publications that I really used to look up to. Like, “Wow, one day, when I put out my album, they’re going to review it.” I didn’t like the words they were saying about the album. But people are entitled to their own opinions. I can’t get too upset. No one is going to be on your same wavelength of thinking.

Initially, I was like “They don’t get me.” They don’t know I was in the basement for four years crafting this sound and working all these people. They just hear this music and judging it. It’s nothing personal. People who are being too critical of my sound. I appreciate them for listening and giving thoughts. Back in the day, nobody was listening. I’m glad it’s happening now.

AP: How has “Million Dollar Baby” changed your world and others around you?

RICHMAN: My life has changed in so many ways. I’ve been able to help my friends’ lives off this one song. One of my friends just bought a (home) in Silverlake (a neighborhood in Los Angeles). They had no credit score. But they put in the email that they made the “Million Dollar Baby” song. They literally got the house because we made that song. They got a really nice crib. There’s a lot of beautiful things.

AP: You went from living in your mom’s basement to recently buying her a house. What was her influence on you?

RICHMAN: When I was about to drop out of college, I was very thankful for my mom. She was like “Nah, you can do it. If you're not happy in school singing, just do it. Go do what you want.” She’s helped me in so many ways. I can never repay her. I just bought her a crib the other day. Even that isn’t enough.

AP: Did you think the song would takeoff so quickly?

RICHMAN: I never thought we would have a smash hit right out the gate... The label didn’t even know it would be a hit. I remembered sending it to them and asking, “What do you think?”

Their response: “Oh, it was cool.”

Nobody thought it was a hit until we dropped it on TikTok. That’s why the music industry is in an interesting place. Some artists who think they’re going to sell, can’t, while some can. It’s literally the public and TikTok who decides what’s a hit.

AP: What's next for you career-wise?

RICHMAN: We're about to tour the album. That's going to be sick. I'm working on another project. I know this is the one that's going to go crazy. On “Coyote,” I wanted to show that I'm a real artist. I'm going to give people what they want for this one, so people can turn up. Then I'm going to do another artistic album that people probably won't get. That's what I plan for the year. Do a festival or two, if we're given a chance. I want to grow. Not only a great version for others, but for myself.

