Q&A: 'God Bless the USA' singer Lee Greenwood on Donald Trump's inauguration and Bibles

Last year, Trump and Greenwood teamed up for the "God Bless the USA Bible." Printed in China, it is a King James Version translation that includes copies of the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence and the Pledge of Allegiance, as well as a handwritten chorus of the famous Greenwood song.

Greenwood will perform at Trump's Make America Great Again Rally at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington on Sunday as well as the swearing-in ceremony Monday.

“The pageantry is wonderful. I’m excited about all of that,” Greenwood told The Associated Press ahead of the inauguration. “I’m excited to sing yet again for President of the United States and particularly my friend Donald J. Trump.”

Greenwood discussed the inauguration, his relationship with Trump and the “God Bless the USA Bibles" with the AP. This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

AP: You performed at Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017. Why was it important for you to do so again?

GREENWOOD: When the president was sworn in, it was at the Lincoln Memorial. That is the second time — at the same place — that I sang for a president. The first time was (the) 41(st President) George H. W. Bush, which I sang at the Lincoln Memorial for his presidency as well, right after he was sworn in. And I remember (in 2017) President Trump came over to greet us and say thank you for my performance. And I say, 'Congratulations on the next four years.' And he said, 'No, Lee, it's the next eight years.' To be clear, there was a little time in between 2020 and 2025, but it is now going to be eight years that he's the president.

AP: How did your performances for Donald Trump differ after the assassination attempt?

GREENWOOD: The mood changed immediately after the assassination attempt.

When I wrote the song "God Bless the U.S.A.," there's a line that says, "I'd gladly stand up next to you and defend her still today." That was meant that all Americans would stand shoulder to shoulder to defend America and its freedom. I had no idea the reality check would be "I'm actually standing next to the person that's going to be running the country." It's kind of ironic that after writing that lyric — and having that be what it is now — not just Donald Trump's song, but America's song free for reaffirmation and for rehabilitation. If you remember after 2001, the terrorist attack, "God Bless the U.S.A." was played everywhere.

AP: “God Bless the U.S.A.” has become a staple of Donald Trump's rallies.

GREENWOOD: When Donald Trump started using my song, there was no conversation within my camp or the Trump campaign for months. I mean, I would watch him ... take the stage and I’d get this barrage of emails and texts. “Do you know that Donald Trump is using your song?” “Yes, I do.” But they never reached out and said, “Can we?” or “Do you want me to do that?” or not. There was no conversation about that until they reached out and basically said, “We want you to sing live for the president.” And then, of course, I started doing that because I believe that he’s the right man for the job.

AP: When did you meet Donald Trump?

GREENWOOD: My wife Kim is a former Miss Tennessee USA. And she accepted the executive directorship of the Miss Tennessee USA pageant in 1992 when we were married. And so, she worked for Donald Trump for 21 years. That association, of course, would cause several meetings with Donald Trump when he was just a businessman, and he owned Miss Universe. ... That has changed hands several times. But Kim still is a director of Miss Tennessee, Miss Georgia and Miss Mississippi USA pageants for Miss Universe. And we've had great success with it over the years. But that that kind of gives you insight to how Donald Trump and I first became associated. And then (I) started singing for his campaign and became friends.

AP: What is the back story behind the Bibles?

Lee: It was our idea from the very beginning, as we round-tabled it — my wife and I and my management team. ... I think it came about because I was singing at swearing in ceremonies for new citizens. ... We got to talking about how much it means for a new immigrant to know about the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence. ... It’s the King James Version of the Bible. But we put those documents, the Constitution, Bill of Rights, Declaration of Independence, and the Pledge of Allegiance (in the Bible.)

I discussed it with our pastor at church before we ever endeavored into the producing of it. And he said, “You know, any way we can bring people to Christ.” He said, “I think this is a very good version of it and an endorsement of our country as well.”

AP: Did you go into business with Donald Trump? Is it a licensing agreement?

GREENWOOD: My licensing agreement is with the manufacturer. President Trump has his own deal with the manufacturer as well.