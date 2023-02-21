Putin to give long-anticipated state-of-the-nation address

Senior Russian lawmaker and leader of the nationalist LDPR party Leonid Slutsky was quoted by RIA Novosti as saying that Putin will set priorities “that will deprive our enemies of the hope to defeat Russia, weaken it or try to subdue it to their neo-colonial leadership.”

Political analyst Tatyana Stanovaya said the address "was expected to be very hawkish, aimed at defiantly breaking off relations with the West." In the wake of U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Kyiv on Monday, "additional edits can be made to make it even harsher."

Peskov told reporters that the speech's delay had to do with Putin’s “work schedule,” but Russian media reports linked it to the multiple setbacks Russian forces have suffered on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The Russian president had postponed the state-of-the-nation address befor: In 2017, the speech was rescheduled for early 2018.

Last year the Kremlin has also canceled two other big annual events — Putin's press conference and a highly scripted phone-in marathon where people ask the president questions.

