Putin says Russia cannot ignore NATO nuclear capability

In the interview with Russia 1 television broadcast Sunday — two days after the one-year anniversary of the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine — Putin said that while NATO countries are not party to the treaty, they became part of the “discussions on the issue,” which Moscow doesn’t object to, especially since it can’t ignore NATO’s nuclear capabilities.

Putin alleged that the West wants to eliminate Russia, a notion that he has repeatedly used to justify Russian aggression in Ukraine. “They have one goal: to disband the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part — the Russian Federation,” Putin said.

If the West succeeds in destroying Russia and establishing control, he claimed, the Russian people may not survive as a unified nation. “There will be Muscovites, Uralians and others,” he said of Russia’s possible fragmentation. The West could only partly accept Russia into the so-called “family of civilized peoples,” breaking the country into separate pieces, he theorized.

U.S. President Joe Biden countered Putin's claims in a speech in Poland on Tuesday.

“The United States and the nations of Europe do not seek to control or destroy Russia. The West was not plotting to attack Russia, as Putin said today. And millions of Russian citizens who only want to live in peace with their neighbors are not the enemy," he said during the speech in the Polish capital, Warsaw.