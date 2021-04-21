Putin, in annual address, lauds Russia's vaccine work

Allies of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny called for nationwide protests across Russia on Wednesday to support him. Navalny started a prison hunger strike three weeks ago to protest what he says is inadequate medical treatment for his back pains and officials' refusal to allow a visit by his doctor. His deteriorating condition has caused international outrage.

Navalny's imprisonment and his health condition have fueled tensions with the West, already strained over Moscow's interference with elections, hacking attacks and, most recently, a massive Russian military buildup near the border with Ukraine.

The Kremlin has rejected Western concerns about the troop concentration, saying it's free to deploy the military wherever it's deemed necessary on the Russian territory.