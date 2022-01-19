Putin hosts Iranian president for Kremlin talks

The 2015 agreement was intended to rein in Iran’s nuclear program in return for loosened economic sanctions. Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China are still part of the agreement.

At the start of Wednesday's talks, Putin also told Raisi that he would like to discuss their shared concerns about the situation in Afghanistan.

Raisi, a conservative cleric elected last year, said Iran was willing to expand cooperation with Russia in the political, economic, defense and security spheres and in space exploration.

Last month, Iran launched a rocket into space with a satellite carrier bearing three devices, a move intended to showcase the nation's growing technological prowess amid a standoff in talks on curtailing its nuclear program.

Raisi told Putin that Iran has drafted a proposed agreement on “strategic cooperation” between the countries for the next 20 years.

“We would like to develop strong and multifaceted ties with Russia,” Raisi said. “These relations should be durable and strategic.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, right, talk to each other during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

