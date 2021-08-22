Putin hopes ruling party will dominate parliament after vote

During the meeting, Putin also announced one-time payments of about $135 and $200 to Russia's retirees and servicemen.

Leonid Volkov, top ally of the imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, denounced the move as an “open bribery of voters.”

Navalny's team has come under an intense crackdown in recent months. As the corruption fighter himself is serving a 2 1/2-year sentence in prison, his Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a network of regional offices have been outlawed as extremist organizations. The designation has barred people associated with the groups from seeking public office and exposed them to lengthy prison terms.

Some of Navalny’s top associates had planned to run in the parliamentary election. The politician’s team has also promised to deploy its Smart Voting strategy at the election — a project designed to promote candidates who are most likely to defeat those from the dominant United Russia party.

The government has also declared a number of independent media outlets and journalists “foreign agents” — a label that implies additional government scrutiny and carries strong pejorative connotations that could discredit the recipients — and raided the homes of several prominent reporters.

Several media outlets and human rights group have ceased operations after being accused of ties with “undesirable” organizations — a designation that outlaws a group and exposes its members, supporters and partners to prosecution.