Putin foe Navalny to end prison hunger strike on 24th day

“Tears flowed from my eyes when I read that. God, I'm not even acquainted with these people, and they do this for me. Friends, my heart is full of love and gratitude for you, but I don't want anyone physically suffering because of me,” said the 44-year-old politician, who is President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic.

He said he would start “coming out of the hunger strike” on Friday and the process of ending it will take 24 days.

Navalny’s doctors said Saturday that they feared he was close to dying because his test results showed sharply elevated levels of potassium, which can bring on cardiac arrest, and heightened creatinine levels that indicated impaired kidneys.

He was transferred Sunday from a penal colony east of Moscow to the hospital ward of another prison in Vladimir, a city 180 kilometers (110 miles) east of the capital.

The day after mass protests demanding his freedom swept across Russia, a team of his doctors released a letter urging him to end his hunger strike.

The letter revealed that Navalny was taken to a regular hospital Tuesday in Vladimir, where he underwent tests and was examined by specialists “in accordance” with requests from his doctors. It said they were given the results of those tests through Navalny’s lawyers and family on Thursday.

The doctors said they would continue to insist on access to Navalny but also urged him “to immediately stop the hunger strike in order to save life and health,” saying that they considered being examined by “civilian” doctors from outside the prison and undergoing “objective tests” enough to end the strike.

Prison officials insisted Navalny was getting all the medical help he needs, but he has said he effectively received no treatment.

Navalny was arrested in January upon his return from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a poisoning with the nerve agent Novichok that he blames on the Kremlin — accusations that Russian officials reject.

He was promptly put on trial for violating terms of a suspended sentence stemming from a 2014 embezzlement conviction, which he says was politically motivated. He was ordered to serve the rest of a 2½-year sentence.

People gather to attend the opposition rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in the historical center of Moscow toward Red Square, Russia, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Police across Russia have detained large numbers of people in connection with demonstrations in support of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, according to a human rights group. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev) Credit: Denis Kaminev Credit: Denis Kaminev

People clash with police during a protest in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A human rights group that monitors political repressions said at least 400 people were arrested across the country in connection with the protests. Many were seized before protests even began, including two top Navalny associates in Moscow. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky