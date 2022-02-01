Putin discusses Ukraine tensions with visiting Hungarian PM

But Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko on Tuesday told Russia's state RIA Novosti news agency that this was “not true.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that there had been “confusion” and that Russia’s response to the U.S. proposals is still in the works and will be formulated by Putin.

RIA Novosty cited an unnamed senior diplomat in the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sent letters to his Western colleagues, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, about “the principle of indivisibility of security" contained in an international document signed by all members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Russia has argued that NATO's expansion eastward has hurt Russia's security, violating the principle that the security of one nation should not be strengthened at the expense of others.

In a phone call Tuesday with Lavrov, Blinken emphasized “the U.S. willingness, bilaterally and together with Allies and partners, to continue a substantive exchange with Russia on mutual security concerns.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price noted that Blinken also “further reiterated the U.S. commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the right of all countries to determine their own foreign policy and alliances.”

Blinken also "urged immediate Russian de-escalation and the withdrawal of troops and equipment from Ukraine’s borders,” Price said. He reaffirmed that “further invasion of Ukraine would be met with swift and severe consequences and urged Russia to pursue a diplomatic path.”

On Monday, Russia accused the West of “whipping up tensions” over Ukraine and said the U.S. had brought “pure Nazis” to power in Kyiv as the U.N. Security Council held a stormy debate on Moscow’s troop buildup near its southern neighbor.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield shot back that Russia’s growing military force along Ukraine’s borders was “the largest mobilization” in Europe in decades, adding that there has been a spike in cyberattacks and Russian disinformation.

The harsh exchanges in the Security Council came after Moscow lost an attempt to block the meeting and reflected the gulf between the two nuclear powers. It was the first open session where all protagonists in the Ukraine crisis spoke publicly, even though the U.N.’s most powerful body took no action.

Meanwhile, high-level diplomacy continued Tuesday, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arriving in Kyiv for scheduled talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visited Kyiv in a show of support, promising to deliver more weapons to Ukraine including portable air defense systems, drones, mortars and ammunition.

He noted that Russia's neighbors feel like they are living “next to a volcano.”

Morawiecki criticized Germany for considering the certification of the newly-built Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that would carry Russian natural gas to German consumers bypassing transit countries Ukraine and Poland.

“You can't express solidarity with Ukraine while also working to certify the Nord Stream 2,” the Polish prime minister said. “By allowing the pipeline's launch, Berlin would hand Putin a gun he could then use to blackmail the entire of Europe.”

Zelenskyy said Ukraine would forge a new trilateral political alliance with Britain and Poland, hailing it as a reflection of strong international support for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president signed a decree on Tuesday expanding the country's army by 100,000 troops, bringing the total number to 350,000 in the next three years, and raising army wages.

Zelenskyy, who in recent days sought to calm the nation in the wake of fears of an imminent invasion, said Tuesday that he signed “this decree not because of a war.”

“This decree is so that there is peace soon and further down the line,” the president said.

The decree ended conscription starting from Jan. 1, 2024, and outlined plans to hire 100,000 troops over the next three years.

Caption An Ukrainian serviceman walks in a trench at a frontline position in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. The United States and Russia are squaring off at the U.N. Security Council over Ukraine, with Washington calling Moscow's actions a threat to international peace and security, while a Kremlin envoy ridiculed Monday's meeting as a "PR stunt."(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Caption In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends parliament session in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Ukraine for talks with country's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid tensions over Russia's military build-up near the country's borders. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Caption Workers stand atop a tank T-64 on Repair Tank Factory in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. The situation in Kharkiv, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine, feels particularly perilous. Ukraine's second-largest city is one of its industrial centers and includes two factories that restore old Soviet-era tanks or build new ones. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Caption Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, right, during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Caption A Ukrainian serviceman speaks, backdropped by a bullet riddled effigy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a media interview at a frontline position in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Russia accused the West of "whipping up tensions" over Ukraine and said the U.S. had brought "pure Nazis" to power in Kyiv as the U.N. Security Council held a stormy and bellicose debate on Moscow's troop buildup near its southern neighbor. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Caption In this photo provided by Ukrainian Prime Minister Press Office, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, right, and Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki pose for media before their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Ukrainian Prime Minister Press Office via AP)