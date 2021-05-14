Putin bemoans Ukraine's crackdown on pro-Russia opposition

Putin's statement comes a day after Viktor Medvedchuk, who heads the Opposition Platform for Life party, the largest opposition force in parliament, was placed under house arrest on treason charges that he denied. Medvedchuk has close personal ties with Putin, the godfather of his daughter.

Without mentioning Medvedchuk by name, Putin lamented what he described as the ongoing “cleansing” of Ukraine's political arena, saying that those who favor cooperation with Russia face political reprisals.