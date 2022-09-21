springfield-news-sun logo
Putin announces partial mobilization for Russian citizens

In this image made from a video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)

In this image made from a video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Nation & World
By KARL RITTER, Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting reaches nearly seven months

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the war in Ukraine reaches nearly seven months.

Putin’s address to the nation comes a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on becoming integral parts of Russia. The Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war following Ukrainian successes on the battlefield.

The referendums, which have been expected to take since the first months of the war, will start Friday in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

Putin said he has signed a decree on the partial mobilization, which is due to start on Wednesday.

“We are talking about partial mobilization, that is, only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all, those who served in the armed forces have a certain military specialty and relevant experience,” Putin stressed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses an event marking the 100th anniversary of the republic of Adygea, Kabardino-Balkaria and Karachayevo-Circasia, at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (Grigory Sysoev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Grigory Sysoev

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses an event marking the 100th anniversary of the republic of Adygea, Kabardino-Balkaria and Karachayevo-Circasia, at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (Grigory Sysoev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Grigory Sysoev

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses an event marking the 100th anniversary of the republic of Adygea, Kabardino-Balkaria and Karachayevo-Circasia, at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (Grigory Sysoev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Grigory Sysoev

Credit: Grigory Sysoev

