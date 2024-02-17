Purdue, reigning NCAA champion UConn headline the early list of top seeds for March Madness

Houston and Arizona claimed the remaining No. 1 regional seeds, with North Carolina sitting at fifth overall as the top No. 2 seed.

The nationally televised reveal on CBS grouped the seeds in four-team pods for each region, offering a snapshot of where things stand with exactly one month before the full field is set.

Tennessee, Marquette and Kansas joined UNC on the 2-line, while Alabama, Baylor, Iowa State and Duke were No. 3 region seeds. Auburn, San Diego State, Illinois and Wisconsin were the No. 4 seeds to round out the list.

Selection committee chairman Charles McClelland mentioned Dayton, Creighton and Clemson as the top teams to miss the top-16 cut.

Selection Sunday is March 17, with First Four games beginning two days later. The Final Four will be held in Glendale, Arizona, with the semifinals set for April 6 and the championship game two days later.

