Pulitzer-winning composer Wayne Peterson dies at 93

“I’m terribly upset about being involved in something like this, especially since it was not of my making,” he told the Chronicle in 1992. “I’m honored to be a runner-up, for God’s sake!"

Peterson even once said that he, too, would have voted for Shapey's piece if he'd been a juror.

The spat led to some changes in the Pulitzer jury process. It didn't hurt Peterson's career, which included more than 80 compositions and numerous awards and commissions.

“Wayne was a superb craftsman with his own distinctive voice,” San Francisco composer Richard Festinger, who taught alongside him at San Francisco State and chairs the board of the contemporary-music ensemble Earplay, told the Chronicle. “He was prolific, and the music is powerful and original.”

Peterson retired from San Francisco State in the 1990s. He also was a guest professor of composition at Stanford University from 1992 to 1994.