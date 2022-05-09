Pulitzer Prizes award Washington Post for Jan. 6 coverage

The Post's extensive reporting, published in a sophisticated interactive series, found numerous problems and failures in political systems and security before, during and after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in the newspaper's own backyard.

The U.S. pullout and resurrection of the Taliban’s grip on Afghanistan permeated across categories: One of the two prizes awarded in breaking news photography went to Los Angeles Times correspondent and photographer Marcus Yam, for work related to the fall of Kabul. The New York Times won in the international reporting category for reporting challenging official accounts of civilian deaths from U.S. airstrikes in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.