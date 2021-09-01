Pulisic stays in Nashville, will miss US qualifying opener

Brenden Aaronson or Konrad de la Fuente are the most likely replacements for Pulisic in the U.S. starting lineup.

The start of World Cup qualifying was delayed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because of the delay, the U.S. is playing three qualifiers in a FIFA window designed for two.

The Americans host Canada on Sunday night in Nashville, then play at Honduras on Sept. 8.

Pulisic is the first American to play in and win a European Champions League final, helping Chelsea win the title last season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports