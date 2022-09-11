springfield-news-sun logo
X

Pujols hits 696th HR, ties A-Rod for 4th on all-time list

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) hits a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) hits a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Nation & World
54 minutes ago
St. Louis slugger Albert Pujols has hit his 696th home run, tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list

PITTSBURGH (AP) — St. Louis slugger Albert Pujols hit his 696th home run Saturday night, tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list.

The 42-year-old Pujols connected in the sixth inning of the Cardinals' game at Pittsburgh.

Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart.

The 42-year-old Pujols has 22 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues.

With St. Louis down 3-1, Pujols homered on a first-pitch slider from JT Brubaker. He sent a two-run shot 418 feet into the left-field bleachers at PNC Park, launched with an exit velocity of 111.2 mph.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals fans hold up a sign for Albert Pujols as he comes to bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

St. Louis Cardinals fans hold up a sign for Albert Pujols as he comes to bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals fans hold up a sign for Albert Pujols as he comes to bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Credit: Keith Srakocic

In Other News
1
British queen's death rekindles Australian republic debate
2
Jennifer Hudson, Sherri Shepherd part of daytime TV makeover
3
App State uses 2 turnovers to stun No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14
4
Proenza Schouler turns on the waterworks at NY Fashion Week
5
Basketball Hall of Fame enshrines its new Class of 2022
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top