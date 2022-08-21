springfield-news-sun logo
Pujols 2 HRs, up to 692; tops Musial for 2nd in total bases

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols connects for a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols connects for a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

By DAVID BRANDT, Associated Press
43 minutes ago
Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit two more home runs, boosting his total to 692 and moving him past Stan Musial into second place on the career list for total bases

PHOENIX (AP) — Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit two more home runs Saturday night, boosting his total to 692 and moving him past Stan Musial into second place on the career list for total bases.

The 42-year-old Pujols connected for solo homers in the second and fourth innings against Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner. Pujols needs four more to tie Alex Rodriguez for the No. 4 spot all-time.

Pujols' first homer of the game gave him 6,137 total bases. Musial, the Hall of Famer for the Cardinals, had 6,134. Hank Aaron holds the record with 6,856.

Pujols has been on a roll over the past month, batting .386 with five homers over his past 16 games coming into Saturday.

The 11-time All-Star drew a standing ovation before his first at-bat and the cheers grew even louder from both Cardinals and Diamondbacks fans as the three-time MVP rounded the bases.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

A St. Louis Cardinals' fan celebrates after Albert Pujols hit a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

A St. Louis Cardinals' fan celebrates after Albert Pujols hit a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

A St. Louis Cardinals' fan celebrates after Albert Pujols hit a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols celebrates his solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols celebrates his solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols celebrates his solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his solo home run take flight against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his solo home run take flight against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his solo home run take flight against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols celebrates his solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols celebrates his solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols celebrates his solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols, right, rounds the baes after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner, left, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols, right, rounds the baes after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner, left, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols, right, rounds the baes after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner, left, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

