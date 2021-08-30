Puerto Rico to limit alcohol sales, gatherings amid pandemic

The island of 3.3 million people is reporting a 10% positivity rate, compared with a 1.4% rate reported in late June, a number that Pierluisi called “unacceptable.”

Earlier this month, Pierluisi announced that he would require public workers, government contractors, hotel guests and staff, employees of restaurants or other enclosed places that serve food or drinks to to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. On Monday, he said he would continue pushing for people to be inoculated.

“Getting vaccinated is an act of citizen responsibility," he said.

Puerto Rico has reported more than 141,500 confirmed cases and more than 2,800 deaths. More than 2 million people are fully vaccinated.

Pierluisi noted that nearly 70% of those currently hospitalized and nearly 90% of those who have died are not vaccinated.