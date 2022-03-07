Hamburger icon
Puerto Rico to lift mask mandate for 2nd time in pandemic

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Puerto Rico’s governor says he will eliminate the use of face masks indoors for the second time since the pandemic began

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor announced Monday that he will eliminate the use of face masks indoors for the second time since the pandemic began.

The new measure will go into effect on Thursday with few exceptions: face masks will still be required in health facilities and nursing homes.

In addition, starting March 10, domestic travelers will no longer have to present proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test or fill out a currently required form.

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi also will lift all capacity restrictions at public and private businesses and said proof of vaccination to enter will no longer be required.

The U.S. territory of 3.2 million people has reported a 4% positivity rate, a significant drop from the nearly 40% reported during the holiday season.

Pierluisi said that more than 95% of people in Puerto Rico have received their first vaccine dose, 86% their second dose, and more than 50% their booster.

The island has reported more than 267,000 confirmed cases and more than 4,000 deaths.

