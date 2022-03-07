Puerto Rico to lift mask mandate as COVID-19 cases ease

It also advised that masks should be worn in enclosed places that serve the public such as airports, buses and others.

“We're still facing uncertain scenarios in the context of variants,” said Dr. Iris Cardona, a coalition member.

The U.S. territory of 3.2 million people has reported a 4% positivity rate, a significant drop from the nearly 40% reported during the holiday season.

Pierluisi said more than 95% of people in Puerto Rico have received a first vaccine dose, 86% a second dose, and more than 50% a booster shot.

The island has reported more than 267,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 4,000 deaths from COVID-19.