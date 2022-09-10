Puerto Rico star Ricky Martin faces sexual assault complaint

On Thursday, the artist’s attorneys filed a lawsuit against his nephew, whom they described as “troubled.” They accused him of extortion, malicious persecution, abuse of law and damages.

They said Sánchez’s allegations cost Martin at least $10 million worth of canceled contracts and projects, plus another $20 million in damages to his reputation.

The lawsuit states that Sánchez would send up to 10 messages a day to Martin, the majority “meaningless diatribes without any particular purpose.” It also accuses him of publishing Martin’s private number, forcing him to change it.

In addition, the lawsuit said Sánchez falsely claimed he had a romantic relationship with Martin for seven months and that the singer didn’t want it to end and would call Sánchez with frequency.

“Nothing further from the truth,” the lawsuit stated.

Attorneys also noted that a judge previously issued Sánchez two restraining orders in an unrelated stalking case.