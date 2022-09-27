Puerto Rico seeks U.S. waiver as diesel dwindles after storm

Pierluisi’s letter comes as a British Petroleum ship with 300,000 barrels of diesel floats off Puerto Rico’s southern coast since Sunday, awaiting entry.

A group of Puerto Rico legislators, including the president of the island's House of Representatives, were at a White House meeting with officials to urge a temporary waiver of the law amid concerns that elderly people could start dying like they did in the sweltering aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which struck as a Category 4 storm in September 2017.

“Every minute counts in an emergency,” said Puerto Rico Rep. Eddie Charbonier.

Local and federal official have long called for a permanent repeal of the Jones Act, saying it has driven up prices and crippled Puerto Rico’s economy.

Pierluisi asked Biden for a waiver limited to the shipment of petroleum-derived products and liquefied natural gas to at least nine specific ports around the island.

“This specifically targeted and temporary relief would allow Puerto Rico to diversity its fuel sources, ease supply constraints and mitigate the risk of a fuel shortage in the middle of the response to the emergency caused by Hurricane Fiona,” he wrote.

The Category 1 storm slammed into the island’s southwest region on Sept. 18, sparking an island-wide blackout. As of Tuesday, power had been restored to 69% of 1.47 million clients, driving up demand for diesel as businesses, government agencies and homeowners continue to rely on generators.

Government officials have not said when they expect to have power back for the entire island.