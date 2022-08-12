Publisher of USA Today, other papers axes staff to cut costs

Gannett CEO Michael Reed foreshadowed the cutbacks last week after the company reported disappointing results for the April-June period and dimmed its outlook for the rest of this year.

Reed told industry analysts that Gannett would be “taking significant and and permanent costs" out its business, with an emphasis on operations devoted to producing and delivering the print editions of its newspapers. That decision reflected a recognition that Gannett is unlikely to recover much of the revenue that has evaporated along with demand for print editions.

In its most recent quarter, Gannett's revenue dropped 7% from the same time last year to nearly $749 million. Meanwhile, the company's operating expenses edged up 1% from last year to nearly $770 million.

That disparity is one of the reasons Gannett suffered a loss of nearly $54 million during the quarter. In another sign of distress, Gannett trimmed its revenue projection for the full year to roughly $3 billion, from a previous forecast of $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion.