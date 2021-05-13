Protests outside, struggles inside: Man U loses to Liverpool

He also downplayed the sloppy defensive display, which was more demoralizing than impactful given United has a four-point cushion in second place with two games remaining.

“Football would be really boring if no one made a mistake,” Solskjaer said. “You try to eradicate them and work on them.”

For Liverpool, which was playing its first game since its reign as champion was officially ended by Manchester City, the win means the reset target of just making the Champions League is still a possibility. With three games remaining, Liverpool is four points behind fourth-place Chelsea with a game in hand.

“I like the timing. we needed it tonight the most,” Klopp said of finally winning at United. “We always play to win we just didn't see it often this season."

While United is unbeaten on the road, this was a sixth loss of the Premier League season at a home that will have the fans back inside next week for the first time since before the pandemic in March 2020. Never before in the Premier League has United conceded as many as 27 home goals in a season.

It was a Liverpool defender, though, who helped United go ahead when Nat Phillips accidentally helped to divert the shot from Fernandes into the net.

“We started quite slow,” Philips said. “We knew, despite the things that were happening at the start, we had an extra gear. So I didn’t feel too worried.”

But from a corner, Mohamed Salah's blocked shot was not cleared and a follow-up effort from Phillips was flicked in by Jota in the 34th minute.

“It was only a matter of time because we turned it around,” Philips said, "got ourselves together and started to play the way we should do.”

And Liverpool entered halftime in the lead after Firmino rose above Paul Pogba to meet a free kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“We conceded goals at very bad times of the games,” Solskjaer said. “Conceding before halftime was a kick in the teeth."

There was another one inside two minutes of the second half.

Fred was exposed playing out from the back and the errors continued with Luke Shaw dispossessed before Alexander-Arnold had a shot spilled by Dean Henderson and Firmino took advantage to score his eighth of the league campaign.

Just when United looked to be capitulating, Marcus Rashford pulled one back in the 68th minute. After initially passing to Edinson Cavani, Rashford made the run to receive the ball back and then slide a shot past goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

There would be no United comeback, though.

Nemanja Matic gave the ball away in the 90th minute and Curtis Jones passed down the middle for Salah to run onto and then curl a low shot past Henderson.

“We have a very intense period now, we play the next three games in a week," Klopp said. "West Brom, which is tough, Burnley with supporters and then Crystal Palace at home. Obviously we are looking forward to that, because our supporters are there but very intense. We have to recover quickly and go again.”

In Thursday's other game, Everton moved into eighth place with a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, down, celebrates with Liverpool's Curtis Jones after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Peter Powell/Pool via AP) Credit: Peter Powell Credit: Peter Powell

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson, right, makes a save in front of Manchester United's Mason Greenwood during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson, Pool) Credit: Dave Thompson Credit: Dave Thompson

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson, left, duels for the ball with Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson, Pool) Credit: Dave Thompson Credit: Dave Thompson

Manchester United fans let off flares as they protest against the Glazer family, the American owners of Manchester United, before their English Premier League soccer match against Liverpool at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Credit: Jon Super Credit: Jon Super