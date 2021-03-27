Protests in Myanmar as junta chief marks Armed Forces Day

The protesters refer to the holiday by its original name, Resistance Day, which marks the beginning of a revolt against Japanese occupation in World War 2. This year’s event was seen as a flashpoint, with protesters threatening to double down on their public opposition to the coup with more and bigger demonstrations.

State television MRTV on Friday night showed an announcement urging young people — who have been at the forefront of the protests and prominent among the casualties — to learn a lesson from those killed already about the danger of being shot in the head or back.

The warning was taken as an explicit threat because a great number of the fatalities among the protesters have come from being shot in the head, suggesting they have been targeted for death. The announcement suggested that some young people were taking part in protesting as if it was a game, and urged their parents and friends to talk them out of participating.

In recent days the junta has portrayed the demonstrators as the ones perpetrating violence for their sporadic use of petrol bombs. In contrast, security forces have used live ammunition daily for weeks against overwhelmingly unarmed and peaceful crowds.

In his lengthy speech, Min Aung Hlaing accused Suu Kyi's elected government of failing to investigate irregularities in the last polls, and repeated that his government would hold “a free and fair election" and hand over power afterward. He gave no details.

The military has claimed there were irregularities in the voting rolls for last November’s election, which Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won in a landslide.

The junta detained Suu Kyi on the day it took power, and continues to hold her on minor criminal charges while investigating allegations of corruption against her that her supporters dismiss as politically motivated.

Anti-coup protesters attend to a man with a bandage on his right leg in the Dala township of Yangon, Myanmar Friday, March 26, 2021. The death toll for protesters confirmed killed in Myanmar since last month's military takeover has surpassed 300, a group that verifies details of deaths and arrests announced Friday. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Anti-coup protesters squat behind a barricade that separates them from security forces on the opposite side of the road in the Dala township of Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, Mar. 26, 2021. The death toll for protesters confirmed killed in Myanmar since last month's military takeover has surpassed 300, a group that verifies details of deaths and arrests announced Friday. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited