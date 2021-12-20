Protests in east Congo over fears of Rwandan police; 2 dead

Many Goma residents view the agreement with suspicion, fearing it could lead to Rwanda annexing portions of eastern Congo.

“We do not want Rwandans in our country," protester Tommy Mashauri said.

The commissioner general of the Congolese national police, told reporters over the weekend there are no Rwandan police officers inside Congo, and authorities maintained Monday there were no such plans in motion.

“This Rwandan police presence in Goma exists only in the imagination of the salesmen of illusions and the manipulators, as well as people of bad faith who are ready to jump on any rumor to cause disorder," said Gen. Sylvain Ekenge, spokesman for the military governor of North Kivu.

