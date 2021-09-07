Protests disrupt autobahn traffic before German auto show

Demonstrators unfurled banners with slogans such as “Block IAA,” in some cases abseiling from highway bridges to do so, news agency dpa reported. At one location, they pasted over a highway sign with the words “Smash Car Lobby & Industry.”

Police and fire service officers ended the protests, and the affected stretches of autobahn were reopened by lunchtime. More protests are expected on Friday, though organizers haven't specified what exactly they plan to do.