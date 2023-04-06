Protests again grip France but Macron not backing down

In Paris, rat catchers set the tone by hurling the cadavers of rodents at City Hall. That protest Wednesday was one of the more shocking illustrations of how Macron's plans to raise the national retirement age from 62 to 64 have infuriated workers. Broadcaster BFM-TV showed the rodents' emaciated corpses being tossed by workers in white protective suits.

Natacha Pommet, a leader of the public services branch of the CGT trade union, said Thursday that Paris' rat catchers wanted “to show the hard reality of their mission” and that fury with Macron's pension reforms is morphing into a wider movement of workers expressing grievances over salaries and other issues.