Protesters slam London banks on climate, fossil fuel support

On Friday, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned at the Group of 20 summit of leading industrial and developing nations that “there is a serious risk that Glasgow will not deliver.” He said that despite updated climate targets by many countries, the world is “still careening towards climate catastrophe.”

The protest in London began at the Climate Justice Memorial outside the insurance marketplace of Lloyd's of London, where red flowers spelling out “Rise Remember Resist” were laid.

The focus later centered on the headquarters of international bank Standard Chartered, where the few dozen protesters, including Thunberg, chanted “Keep it, Keep it, Keep it in the ground!” and “Ensure our future, not pollution!" A vigil outside the Bank of England will round out the day's protests.

“We have companies like Standard Chartered who are funding our death,” said Collette Levy-Brown, a climate activist from Botswana. “People are slowly dying. In Africa, we are seeing the climate crisis already.”

Across the world, demonstrators have been taking to the streets to urge action now, including in coal-reliant Poland, where city sirens sounded at noon in Warsaw and other major cities. Poland's conservative government has been slow to embrace new climate goals, arguing that the country needs more time to phase out its heavy dependence on coal.

The summit in Glasgow is taking place a year late because of the coronavirus pandemic. Six years ago in Paris, nearly 200 countries agreed to individual plans to fight global warming. Under the Paris pact, nations must revisit their previous pledges to curb carbon pollution every five years and then announce plans to cut even more and do it faster.

The headline goal set in Paris was to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since preindustrial times, yet the world has already warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) since then.

The hope is that world leaders will cajole each other in Glasgow into doing more, while ensuring that poorer nations struggling to tackle climate change get the financial support they need to adapt.

The U.N.'s Guterres said, however, there are “serious questions” about some of those emissions pledges and noted that collectively they won’t be enough to keep the global temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius.

David Keyton in London, Monika Scislowska in Warsaw and Karl Ritter in Rome contributed to this story.

Caption Climate activist Greta Thunberg, center, demonstrates in front of the Standard and Chartered Bank during a climate protest in London, England, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. People were protesting in London ahead of the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26), which starts Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

