Protesters in Romania reject coronavirus restrictions

A woman holds an icon during an anti-government and anti-vaccination protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the government's resignation, as Romania reported 12.590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
A woman holds an icon during an anti-government and anti-vaccination protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the government's resignation, as Romania reported 12.590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: Vadim Ghirda

15 minutes ago
More than 5,000 anti-government protesters have gathered in Romania’s capital of Bucharest to reject new pandemic measures coming soon as authorities seek to combat an alarming surge of COVID-19 infections

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — More than 5,000 people protested Saturday in Romania’s capital of Bucharest to reject upcoming measures used by authorities to combat an alarming surge of COVID-19 infections.

Daily COVID-19 infections in the European Union nation of 19 million have skyrocketed from around 1,000 daily cases a month ago to 12,590 new cases on Saturday. That was Romania’s highest daily number of infections since the pandemic started.

The rise is putting the country’s hospitals under serious pressure as intensive care units reach near-capacity nationally. Authorities have said that new restrictions will be implemented when an area’s infection rate exceeds 6 per 1,000 residents over a 14-day period.

Bucharest’s infection rate Saturday stood above 8 per 1,000 residents.

The mostly mask-less marchers blocked traffic, honked horns and chanted “Freedom!” One placard read: “Green certificates = dictatorship.”

Follow all AP stories on the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

A woman holds a banner during an anti-government and anti-restrictions protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the government's resignation, as Romania reported 12.590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
A woman holds a banner during an anti-government and anti-restrictions protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the government's resignation, as Romania reported 12.590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Riot police set up fences during an anti-government and anti-restrictions protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the government's resignation, as Romania reported 12.590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Riot police set up fences during an anti-government and anti-restrictions protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the government's resignation, as Romania reported 12.590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: Vadim Ghirda

A little girl waves a flag during an anti-government and anti-restrictions protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the government's resignation, as Romania reported 12.590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
A little girl waves a flag during an anti-government and anti-restrictions protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the government's resignation, as Romania reported 12.590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: Vadim Ghirda

A man holds an icon during an anti-government and anti-vaccination protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the government's resignation, as Romania reported 12.590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
A man holds an icon during an anti-government and anti-vaccination protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the government's resignation, as Romania reported 12.590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: Vadim Ghirda

A man holds a wooden cross during an anti-government and anti-vaccination protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the government's resignation, as Romania reported 12,590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
A man holds a wooden cross during an anti-government and anti-vaccination protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the government's resignation, as Romania reported 12,590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: Vadim Ghirda

A man holds a wooden cross during an anti-government and anti-vaccination protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the governments resignation, as Romania reported 12.590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
A man holds a wooden cross during an anti-government and anti-vaccination protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the governments resignation, as Romania reported 12.590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: Vadim Ghirda

A man shields his face from the sun as people wave flags during an anti-government protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the government's resignation, as Romania reported 12,590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
A man shields his face from the sun as people wave flags during an anti-government protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the government's resignation, as Romania reported 12,590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: Vadim Ghirda

A man shields his face from the sun as people wave flags during an anti-government protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the governments resignation, as Romania reported 12.590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
A man shields his face from the sun as people wave flags during an anti-government protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the governments resignation, as Romania reported 12.590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: Vadim Ghirda

A man holds a t-shirt with a picture showing Romania's president Klaus iohannis at the ruling Liberal Party congress that reads : "Klaus Iohannis - In front of a disease you are either careful or stupid" during an anti-government protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the governments resignation, as Romania reported 12.590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
A man holds a t-shirt with a picture showing Romania's president Klaus iohannis at the ruling Liberal Party congress that reads : "Klaus Iohannis - In front of a disease you are either careful or stupid" during an anti-government protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the governments resignation, as Romania reported 12.590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: Vadim Ghirda

People wave flags during an anti-government protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the governments resignation, as Romania reported 12.590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
People wave flags during an anti-government protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the governments resignation, as Romania reported 12.590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: Vadim Ghirda

A girl sitting on a bicycle rides by protesters waving flags during an anti-government protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the government's resignation, as Romania reported 12,590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
A girl sitting on a bicycle rides by protesters waving flags during an anti-government protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the government's resignation, as Romania reported 12,590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: Vadim Ghirda

People wave flags during an anti-government protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the government's resignation, as Romania reported 12,590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
People wave flags during an anti-government protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the government's resignation, as Romania reported 12,590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: Vadim Ghirda

A man holds a banner that reads "Green certificate = Blackmail, Discrimination, Segregation" as he takes part in an anti-government protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the government's resignation, as Romania reported 12,590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
A man holds a banner that reads "Green certificate = Blackmail, Discrimination, Segregation" as he takes part in an anti-government protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the government's resignation, as Romania reported 12,590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: Vadim Ghirda

A man holds a banner that reads "Green certificate = Blackmail" as he takes part in an anti-government protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the government's resignation, as Romania reported 12,590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
A man holds a banner that reads "Green certificate = Blackmail" as he takes part in an anti-government protest organised by the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians or AUR, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands took to the streets calling for the government's resignation, as Romania reported 12,590 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: Vadim Ghirda

