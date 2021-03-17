Protesters in Myanmar fight back amid violent crackdown

In an apparent reference to widely broadcast images of a nun in Myanmar, kneeling in the street in front of armed security forces, Francis said: “I, too, kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say: may violence cease.”

The coup reversed years of slow progress toward democracy in Myanmar, which for five decades had languished under strict military rule that led to international isolation and sanctions.

The independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which keeps a tally of deaths related to the crackdown, said that as of Tuesday 202 people had been killed, and 2,181 arrested or charged.

“Junta forces target protesters but also ordinary people using sniper rifles regardless of the time or place,” according to association.

“Some injured people were arrested and died without access to medical treatment, some individuals have died due to being tortured during interrogation, some others who were shot dead in a crackdown were dragged away without mercy and their dead bodies are not being returned to their families by junta forces,” it said, repeating widespread and credible allegations.

The junta has denied any abusive actions, but concedes protesters have been shot when taking part in what it has described as rioting. Its death toll is much lower than others.

In addition to the violence, the junta also initially detained hundreds of senior politicians and has kept Suu Kyi, who was the country's de facto leader before the takeover, in custody and charged her with several crimes that her supporters say are politically motivated.

State television MRTV announced Tuesday evening that another leading figure, Dr. Sasa, has been charged with high treason, which carries a death sentence. He remains at large, and though in hiding, has frequently been in contact with journalists, diplomats and others.

Sasa, who uses a single name, was appointed a special U.N. envoy by a committee formed by the elected members of Parliament who were barred from taking their seats by the coup.

The committee, a sort of shadow government that claims to be the sole legitimate representative body of Myanmar’s citizens, was also declared treasonous by the junta.

Sasa said he was proud to be charged with treason, “because treason against the junta means that I am standing with the people of Myanmar, giving my life for their freedom, for federal democracy and for justice.”

In addition to the protests in Yangon, regional media outlets and social media posts reported new peaceful protest marches Wednesday in Taungoo, Thayet, Myingyan, and Madaya, all in central Myanmar; Tamu, in the northwest near the border with India, and Pyay, on the Irrawaddy River northwest of Yangon.

The government ordered mobile internet data service shut on Sunday. Wi-Fi access, which is much less extensive, has been left on, but some users reported Wednesday that it has slowed to a crawl, making it difficult to upload photos and video.

Several neighborhoods in Yangon have been under martial law since Monday, putting them under complete control by the military, which has also made it difficult for protesters to organize and communicate.

