Protesters fear climate change impact, demand aid for poor

Police said some 20,000 people attended the rally in Berlin, which featured calls for the German government to establish a 100-billion-euro fund for tackling climate change.

In Rome, some 5,000 young people turned out for a march that ended near the Colosseum.

One placard read: “The climate is changing. Why aren’t we?” Students highlighted among their priorities the need to rethink Italy’s transport policies. The country's ratio of cars per inhabitant is one of the highest in Europe.

In Italy's election campaign, which wraps up on Friday evening ahead of the Sept. 25 vote for Parliament, climate change policies didn't figure heavily at candidates' rallies.

The protests follow warnings from scientists that countries aren't doing enough to meet the 2015 Paris climate accord's top-line target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) this century compared to preindustrial times.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders this week that the fossil fuel industry, which is responsible for a large share of planet-warming gases, is "feasting on hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies and windfall profits while household budgets shrink and our planet burns."

Guterres urged rich countries to tax the profits of energy companies and redirect the funds to both “countries suffering loss and damage caused by the climate crisis” and those struggling with the rising cost of living.

Demands for poor nations to receive greater financial help to cope with global warming, including the destruction already wrought by deadly weather events such as the floods in Pakistan, have grown louder in the run-up to this year's U.N. climate summit.

___

Pietro de Cristofaro in Berlin and Frances D’Emilio in Rome contributed to this report.

___

