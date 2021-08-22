springfield-news-sun logo
Protesters clash in Portland after opposing gatherings

A van that was driven by anti-fascist protesters is pictured flipped on its side with all windows smashed after it was attacked for trying to drive into a Proud Boys rally Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Alex Milan Tracy)
A van that was driven by anti-fascist protesters is pictured flipped on its side with all windows smashed after it was attacked for trying to drive into a Proud Boys rally Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Alex Milan Tracy)

Credit: Alex Milan Tracy

Nation & World
Updated 57 minutes ago
Opposing rallies that drew hundreds of people in Portland, Oregon, are sparking clashes Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Opposing rallies that drew hundreds of people in Portland, Oregon, sparked clashes on Sunday.

The two groups had gathered in different parts of the city after a far-right group changed the location of its event.

The right-wing rally drew about 100 people in a parking lot of a former Kmart store and clashes began as it wound down, KOIN-TV reported. A van tried to drive into the parking lot, but crashed and the driver ran away. Demonstrators then began igniting fireworks and similar devices. It was not immediately clear whether anyone suffered serious injuries.

Later, shots were fired near demonstrators downtown. Dustin Brandon Ferreira, 37, a left-wing activist, told The Oregonian/OregonLive he was with others Sunday evening when a man used a slur against a Black man in the group and then fired multiple rounds in their direction.

Portland police said the man was arrested. No one was injured.

Demonstrations associated with anti-fascists had earlier drawn more than 200 people downtown.

The plans for the opposing demonstrations had prompted Portland police to call in all available police personnel.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said Friday that despite expecting clashes, police will not necessarily be standing in between opposing groups.

Lovell and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler did not name the groups expected to gather that “may choose to confront one another.”

Oregon State Police, the sheriff’s office and other local partners were also helping address the situation.

Similar events in Portland between groups with differing political ideations or affiliations have resulted in violent clashes. Sunday’s event falls on the one-year anniversary of a particularly violent political clash in which the opposing groups brawled on the street next to police headquarters for hours.

Members of the far-right group Proud Boys gather for a rally in an abandoned parking lot on the outskirts of town on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Alex Milan Tracy)
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys gather for a rally in an abandoned parking lot on the outskirts of town on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Alex Milan Tracy)

Credit: Alex Milan Tracy

Members of the far-right group Proud Boys unfurl a banner at a rally in an abandoned parking lot on the outskirts of town on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Alex Milan Tracy)
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys unfurl a banner at a rally in an abandoned parking lot on the outskirts of town on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Alex Milan Tracy)

Credit: Alex Milan Tracy

Tusitala "Tiny" Toese, a member of the far-right group Proud Boys, fires paintball rounds at anti-fascist protesters as they depart from their rally on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Alex Milan Tracy)
Tusitala "Tiny" Toese, a member of the far-right group Proud Boys, fires paintball rounds at anti-fascist protesters as they depart from their rally on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Alex Milan Tracy)

Credit: Alex Milan Tracy

An anti-fascist protester receives medical attention after getting hit in the face with a paintball round fired by members of the far-right group Proud Boys as the two groups clashed in Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Alex Milan Tracy)
An anti-fascist protester receives medical attention after getting hit in the face with a paintball round fired by members of the far-right group Proud Boys as the two groups clashed in Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Alex Milan Tracy)

Credit: Alex Milan Tracy

A man reacts after anti-fascist protesters drove towards members of the far-right group Proud Boys as they rally in an abandoned parking lot on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Alex Milan Tracy)
A man reacts after anti-fascist protesters drove towards members of the far-right group Proud Boys as they rally in an abandoned parking lot on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Alex Milan Tracy)

Credit: Alex Milan Tracy

Proud Boy Tusitala "Tiny" Toese walks away after speaking to the press following clashes with anti-fascist protesters on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Alex Milan Tracy)
Proud Boy Tusitala "Tiny" Toese walks away after speaking to the press following clashes with anti-fascist protesters on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Alex Milan Tracy)

Credit: Alex Milan Tracy

Anti-fascist counter-protesters confront Proud Boys as they rally on the outskirts of town on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Alex Milan Tracy)
Anti-fascist counter-protesters confront Proud Boys as they rally on the outskirts of town on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Alex Milan Tracy)

Credit: Alex Milan Tracy

