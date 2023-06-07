Protesters brawl as Southern California school district decides whether to recognize Pride Month

In Glendale, police quickly moved in to stop clashes, separated the two groups and cleared the parking lot. At least three people were arrested, including a man who lay on the ground and refused to leave, TV reports showed.

No injuries were reported.

Inside the packed meeting room, the school board considered whether to adopt a resolution designating June as LGBTQ+ Pride month, as it has done for four years.

The meeting was recessed during the confrontations, however, resuming after an hour. No vote had been taken late Tuesday night.

Earlier Tuesday, the Los Angeles Unified School District school board unanimously voted to recognize Pride Month. The board of the nation's second-largest school district also affirmed a “commitment to creating a safe, welcoming, and inclusive learning environment for all LGBTQ+ students, families, and staff members,” according to a district statement.

