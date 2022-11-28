Protester with rainbow flag runs onto field at World Cup

Qatar’s laws against gay sex and treatment of LGBTQ people were flashpoints in the run-up to the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East. Qatar has said everyone was welcome, including LGBTQ fans, but that visitors should respect the nation’s culture.

The incident occurred during the second half of the game at Lusail Stadium.

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who scored both goals in his team's 2-0 win, said he was so focused on the game that he didn't really notice what the protester's intent was, and that he thought the protester might have wanted to take a picture with Cristiano Ronaldo, his star teammate.

“To be honest I didn’t really see what was the message that was trying to be conveyed,” Fernandes said through a translator. “But we’ve already spoken about that many times. ... We respect all human rights but those are political issues where we unfortunately don’t really have much strength, where we can’t really change anything.”

Before the World Cup started, Fernandes said soccer should be “for everyone,” adding that he wasn’t happy about workers who died building stadiums in Qatar.

