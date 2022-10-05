Protester subdued by Rams' Wagner files police report

“You just never know,” Wagner said. “People run on the field for no reason sometimes. Again, pretty sure it’s going to keep happening, but you never know what that person has got in their pocket, their hands, whatever. ... There’s consequences for your actions.”

Wagner’s actions have been widely applauded around the NFL, including by San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan immediately after the game.

“I think that we all know where Bobby’s intentions were, and I support Bobby Wagner,” Rams coach Sean McVay said Wednesday. “I don’t think anybody would disagree.”

Wagner said he was mildly surprised when video of his help with the protester went viral, noting that most field invasions aren't shown on television broadcasts to discourage the behavior. Peyton and Eli Manning even provided play-by-play commentary on Wagner's hit during their ESPN broadcast of the game.

“I think a lot of players want to do it, too,” Wagner said.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL