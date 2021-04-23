Protest in Yangon ahead of regional summit on Myanmar crisis

They quickly scattered when police vehicles appeared nearby.

Leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations will discuss the Myanmar crisis on Saturday in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, with coup leader Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing set to attend in person.

The invitation to the junta chief has angered the coup’s opponents, including a parallel National Unity Government created by ousted elected lawmakers, who argue his attendance legitimizes his power grab. The NUG was not invited to take part.

The ASEAN leaders may seek to stop the security forces’ violent suppression of the protests. They may also suggest an ASEAN-led humanitarian mission and a roadmap to dialogue between Myanmar's military rulers and their opponents.

There were other protests around Myanmar on Friday, including in Launglone township in southern Myanmar, where demonstrators came out in force to show their support for the National Unity Government.

Anti-coup protesters flash the three-finger sign of defiance during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, on Friday, April 23, 2021. Leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations meet Saturday, April 24, in Jakarta to consider plans to promote a peaceful resolution of the conflict that has wracked Myanmar since its military launched a deadly crackdown on opponents to its seizure of power in February. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

