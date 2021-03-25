Protest in South Africa over conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray

“The decision to accept the offer (by the Ethiopian government) to join the investigation will reverse the call for an independent international UN-mandated investigation into the government-sponsored crime committed,” the group demonstrating in Pretoria said in a statement.

Giddy Gebrehiwet, one of the protesters, cited opposition to the involvement of the Ethiopian rights agency “because you cannot investigate your own crimes. A criminal cannot investigate their own crimes.”

Human rights groups have raised concerns about the humanitarian situation in Tigray.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday acknowledged publicly for the first time that atrocities have been reported in the region and that troops from neighboring Eritrea had gone into Tigray. Abiy spoke the same day a new report by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission confirmed some atrocities, including the alleged killing by Eritrean troops of over 100 people on Nov. 28 and the following day in the sacred city of Axum.

That report said the victims included pilgrims attending an annual religious event, with some “killed in front of their children, spouses and mothers."

Eritrea had repeatedly denied its troops were operating in Tigray, and Information Minister Yemane G. Meskel said in a Twitter post on Thursday that “defamation campaigns against Eritrea have been ramped up” in recent days.

The humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders reported Wednesday that its staff had seen Ethiopian troops shooting and killing at least four civilian men in Tigray on Tuesday. Ethiopian authorities have not responded to that allegation.

A member of the Tigrayan-Ethiopian community holds a poster as they protest against the conflict in the Ethiopia's Tigray region, outside the European Union offices in Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Members of the Tigrayan-Ethiopian community protest against the conflict in the Ethiopia's Tigray region, outside the European Union offices in Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Members of the Oromo community hold a banner during a protest against the conflict in the Ethiopia's Tigray region, outside the European Union offices in Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Members of the Tigrayan-Ethiopian community protest against the conflict in the Ethiopia's Tigray region, outside the European Union offices in Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

A member of Oromia community raises her fist during a protest against the conflict in the Ethiopia's Tigray region, outside the European Union offices in Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe