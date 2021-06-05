Protest erupts again over man killed by Minnesota deputies

The fatal shooting comes as Minneapolis has been on edge since the death of George Floyd just over a year ago, and the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by an officer in nearby Brooklyn Center in April.
Protesters clash with police after a vigil was held for Winston Boogie Smith Jr. early on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Authorities said Friday that a man wanted on a weapons violation fired a gun before deputies fatally shot him in Minneapolis, a city on edge since George Floyd's death more than a year ago under an officer's knee and the more recent fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in a nearby suburb. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)
Protesters confront with police after a vigil was held for Winston Boogie Smith Jr. on Friday, June 4, 2021. Smith was shot and killed by law enforcement officers on Thursday during an arrest warrant operation. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)
Protesters clash with police after a vigil held for Winston Boogie Smith Jr. early Saturday, June 5, 2021. Smith was shot and killed by law enforcement officers on Thursday during an arrest warrant operation. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)
Police stand guard after protesters set fire to dumpsters on the street after a vigil was held for Winston Boogie Smith Jr. early on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Smith was shot and killed by law enforcement officers on Thursday during an arrest warrant operation. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)
Protesters clash with police after a vigil held for Winston Boogie Smith Jr. early on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Authorities say Smith, wanted on a weapons violation, fired a gun from inside his vehicle before he was fatally shot by members of a federal task force as they were trying to arrest him. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)
Police stand guard after protesters set fire to dumpsters on the street after a vigil was held for Winston Boogie Smith Jr. early on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Smith was shot and killed by law enforcement officers on Thursday during an arrest warrant operation. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)
Candles and flowers are arranged at a vigil for Winston Boogie Smith Jr. early on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Authorities say Smith, wanted on a weapons violation, fired a gun from inside his vehicle before he was fatally shot by members of a federal task force as they were trying to arrest him. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)
Minneapolis police officers stand in formation after a vigil for Winston Boogie Smith Jr. early on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Authorities say Smith, wanted on a weapons violation, fired a gun from inside his vehicle before he was fatally shot by members of a federal task force as they were trying to arrest him. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)
An anti-police sign hangs on a tree after a vigil held for Winston Boogie Smith Jr. early on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Authorities say Smith, wanted on a weapons violation, fired a gun from inside his vehicle before he was fatally shot by members of a federal task force as they were trying to arrest him. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)
Flowers and candles are arranged after a vigil was held for Winston Boogie Smith Jr. early on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Authorities say Smith, wanted on a weapons violation, fired a gun from inside his vehicle before he was fatally shot by members of a federal task force as they were trying to arrest him. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)
Police stand guard after protesters set fire to dumpsters after a vigil was held for Winston Boogie Smith Jr. early on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Authorities say Smith, wanted on a weapons violation, fired a gun from inside his vehicle before he was fatally shot by members of a federal task force as they were trying to arrest him. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)
A protester is arrested by police after a vigil was held for Winston Boogie Smith Jr. early in Minneapolis on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Authorities said Friday that a man wanted on a weapons violation fired a gun before deputies fatally shot him in Minneapolis, a city on edge since George Floyd's death more than a year ago under an officer's knee and the more recent fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in a nearby suburb. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)
Police stand guard after protesters set fire to dumpsters after a vigil was held for Winston Boogie Smith Jr. early on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Authorities say Smith, wanted on a weapons violation, fired a gun from inside his vehicle before he was fatally shot by members of a federal task force as they were trying to arrest him. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)
A firefighter puts out a dumpster fire after protesters clash with police following a vigil that was held for Winston Boogie Smith Jr. early in on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Authorities said Friday that a man wanted on a weapons violation fired a gun before deputies fatally shot him in Minneapolis, a city on edge since George Floyd's death more than a year ago under an officer's knee and the more recent fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in a nearby suburb. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)
