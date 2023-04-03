Prosecutors urge no bail for Chinese man in $1B fraud case

The lawyers said Guo would not flee, in part because if he left the United States, Chinese authorities would make sure he faced “intolerable risks to his life." They said strict bail conditions could ensure he was no harm to others.

Guo, once believed to be among the richest people in China, left his homeland in 2014 as people close to him were swept up in an anti-corruption crackdown. China has accused Guo of rape, kidnapping and bribery. He maintains he is being smeared by the Chinese government as punishment for publicly outing corruption there.

Prosecutors said Guo's bail proposal was “woefully inadequate” because of his substantial foreign contacts, along with strong incentives and significant resources to flee. And they added that there were no bail conditions that could prevent what they called the “pervasive danger” his release would pose to the public.

Interviewed by court employees after his arrest, Guo said he'd been unemployed since 2016 and only had $10,000 in assets that were not liquid cash, prosecutors said. He denied owning property or vehicles.

He said his Greenwich, Connecticut estate, which he valued at $9 million, was owned by his wife; his Manhattan penthouse was owned by his son; and his monthly expenses of about $100,000 were paid by his family, prosecutors said.

The U.S. government maintained that Guo has threatened witnesses against him and orchestrated harassment of others.

Prosecutors rejected claims by the defense that Guo is unlikely to flee because he has not left the U.S. in five years, saying his 2017 asylum application precluded travel. They said that he has spent over four of those years using the U.S. “as the staging ground to run a billion-dollar fraud enterprise.”

As for his claims of near poverty, the government reported that federal agents found over $500,000 in U.S. currency, foreign currency and gold coins in one of his homes — and said that a fugitive in the case who is believed to be living in the United Arab Emirates has access to millions of dollars to help Guo and his family flee.

"The defendant uses dozens of different cellphones and cellphone scramblers; he has relied on an intricate and dense web of shell corporations, middle men, and subterfuge," prosecutors wrote.

They said his "ability to conceal his actions is not speculative. Federal and state court judges have found as much."