Prosecutors try to revive plea deal with child porn purveyor

During a May 12 hearing, Chuang rejected a plea agreement that called for Marques to be sentenced to 15 to 21 years in prison. The judge said he was inclined to give Marques a longer sentence for operating a web hosting service that enabled users to anonymously access millions of illicit images and videos, many depicting the rape and torture of infants and toddlers.

The judge criticized a provision of the plea deal that wouldn’t give Marques credit for six years he spent in custody in Ireland while fighting extradition after his 2013 arrest in Dublin. Chuang said he can’t tell the federal Bureau of Prisons to refrain from counting those years when Marques likely is entitled to get credit for that time. The judge said he isn’t prepared to impose a sentence of 15 to 21 years if Marques does get credit for those six years.