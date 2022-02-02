Prosecutors to investigate Tata Steel plant in Dutch village

“Exposure to the amounts of lead and PAH in the dust in the IJmond (region) is undesirable for the health of children,” the institute said in a statement referring to polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, or PAH.

In a written reaction to the prosecutors' announcement, Tata Steel pledged to cooperate with the investigation and said it is “looking forward to the results of the investigation with confidence.”

Residents near the Tata Steel plant have long voiced health concerns about dust produced by the production.

Last year, the company said it would accelerate a package of measures aimed at slashing emissions from its Ijmuiden site.

Steel making in the village of Ijmuiden dates back to 1918. The plant was acquired in 2007 by Tata Steel, one of Europe’s biggest steel producers.