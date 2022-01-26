Prosecutors slam Colorado trucker’s reduced prison sentence

Dougherty told The Post that he and Rubinstein met with Polis after they sent the letter and that the prosecutors “are optimistic that our concerns were understood and that what happened in that case was an exception.”

Polis spokesman Conor Cahill said the governor reduced the trucker’s sentence because “there was clearly an urgency to remedy this sentence and restore confidence in the uniformity and fairness of our criminal justice system.”

Polis’ move came days after a judge scheduled a January hearing to reconsider the sentence at the request of the local district attorney, Alexis King, who had planned to ask that it be reduced to 20 to 30 years.

About 5 million people signed an online petition seeking clemency for Aguilera-Mederos, who was convicted of vehicular homicide and other charges in the explosive 2019 pileup.

Aguilera-Mederos testified that he was hauling lumber when the brakes on his semitrailer failed as he was descending a steep grade of Interstate 70 in the Rocky Mountain foothills.

His truck plowed into vehicles that had slowed because of another wreck, setting off a chain-reaction crash and a fireball that consumed vehicles and melted parts of the highway.

Judge Bruce Jones imposed the 110-year sentence on Dec. 13 after finding it was the mandatory minimum term set forth under state law, noting it would not have been his choice.