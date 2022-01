Prosecutors show video of George Floyd's last day

One video that prosecutors played for jurors was from Thao's body camera, which showed him pushing an onlooker. It was shown during the testimony of the cashier who had taken the counterfeit bill. Christopher Martin, 20 — who also testified at Chauvin's trial — said he had recorded about 30 seconds of video as bystanders were yelling at Thao to check Floyd's pulse, but stopped when Thao pushed the other man.

He said he didn’t have a good view of Kueng or Lane.

Some of the video played Tuesday showed an extended view of what happened before and after Floyd's restraint. Part of Kueng's body camera video showed Kueng going into the corner store after the ambulance left and investigating the report that Floyd used a counterfeit bill.

Courteney Ross, Floyd’s girlfriend, was in the courtroom and frequently dabbed her eyes with a tissue as she watched the footage showing his struggle with police and crying, “I can’t breathe,” while bystanders shouted at the officers. At least one juror also appeared to be dabbing her eyes.

Kueng, who is Black; Lane, who is white; and Thao, who is Hmong American, are all charged for failing to provide Floyd with medical care. Thao and Kueng face an additional count for failing to stop Chauvin, who is white. Both counts allege the officers’ actions resulted in Floyd’s death.

Attorneys for both Kueng and Thao noted that prosecutors must prove the officers willfully violated Floyd’s constitutional rights — a high legal standard that essentially requires prosecutors to prove the officers knew what they were doing was wrong, but did it anyway.

Gray told jurors that Lane will testify, but it's not known if Thao or Kueng will. It's also not clear whether Chauvin will testify, though many experts who spoke to The Associated Press believe he won't.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson has said the trial could last four weeks.

Lane, Kueng and Thao also face a separate state trial in June on charges they aided and abetted both murder and manslaughter.

___

Webber contributed from Fenton, Michigan.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the killing of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

___

The spelling of Floyd’s girlfriend’s first name has been corrected.

