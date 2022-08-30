Prosecutors rest in R. Kelly’s trial-fixing, child porn case

Among the last prosecution witnesses was a 42-year-old woman who went by the pseudonym “Nia.” She was the fourth accuser to testify against the Grammy Award-winning singer at the trial in Kelly’s hometown.

The highlight of prosecutors' case was testimony by a 37-year-old woman who used the pseudonym "Jane" and described Kelly sexually abusing her hundreds of times starting in 1998 when she was 14 and Kelly was around 30.