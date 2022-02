Prosecutors reduce requested sentence for ex-cop Kim Potter

Video shows that Potter shouted several times that she was going to tase Wright, but she had her gun in her hand and fired one shot into his chest.

Under Minnesota statutes, Potter, who is white, will be sentenced only on the most serious conviction of first-degree manslaughter. State sentencing guidelines call for a penalty ranging from slightly more than six years to about 8 1/2 years, with the presumptive sentence being just over seven years. The sentencing guidelines are advisory, but judges can’t go above or below them unless they find a compelling reason.

Prosecutors initially argued that aggravating factors warranted a sentence above the guideline range. Among them, prosecutors said Potter abused her authority as an officer and that her actions caused a greater-than-normal danger to others.

There is no indication in the court record that they have formally withdrawn that argument, but the document filed Tuesday indicates they are taking a new approach and now believe the presumptive sentence is appropriate.

Defense attorneys, in seeking a lighter sentence, have argued that Wright was the aggressor and that he would be alive if he had obeyed commands.

In their request for probation only, Potter’s attorneys said she has no prior record, is remorseful, has had an exemplary career and has the support of family and friends. They also said her risk of committing the same crime again is low because she is no longer a police officer, and they said she would do well on probation.

Prosecutors disagreed with the defense's reasoning. In Tuesday's filings, Frank wrote that to sentence Potter to only probation, the judge would have to find that probation would serve society's interests, not Potter's, and that the defense must establish that. But Frank also said there could be some benefits to probation. Among them, Potter could speak to law enforcement groups or lawmakers about the dangers of confusing a handgun for a Taser.

Frank said she could also speak to manufacturers about making design changes to avoid confusion. And, he said, she could acknowledge her failure and try to help the community heal to “honor the memory of Daunte Wright.”

“No prison sentence can bring Daunte Wright back to life. A prison sentence is just a number, and that number cannot undo this tragedy or bring Daunte Wright back to his family," Frank wrote. “Fostering healing and community restoration is valuable too.” =

Frank also disagreed with defense arguments that Potter should be given a sentence that goes below the guideline range.

If the court finds that Potter's case is less serious than the typical first-degree manslaughter case, he wrote, the court should issue a sentence between four and slightly over seven years, the presumptive sentences for second-degree and first-degree manslaughter.

“To impose anything less would fail to take into account Daunte Wright’s death and the jury’s finding that Defendant Potter committed first-degree manslaughter,” Frank wrote.

Potter has been at the state's women’s prison in Shakopee since the guilty verdict.

___

Find the AP's full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright

Caption FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter center, with defense attorney Earl Gray, left, and Paul Engh talk after the verdict is read December, 23, 2021 in Potter's trial for the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Prosecutors appear to have backed away from their pursuit of a longer-than-usual sentence for Potter. In a filing this week ahead of her Friday Feb. 18, 2022, sentencing, they argued for the presumptive sentence of a little over seven years for her first-degree manslaughter conviction. (Court TV, via AP, Pool File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter center, with defense attorney Earl Gray, left, and Paul Engh talk after the verdict is read December, 23, 2021 in Potter's trial for the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Prosecutors appear to have backed away from their pursuit of a longer-than-usual sentence for Potter. In a filing this week ahead of her Friday Feb. 18, 2022, sentencing, they argued for the presumptive sentence of a little over seven years for her first-degree manslaughter conviction. (Court TV, via AP, Pool File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited