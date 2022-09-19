Prosecutors: Inmate confessed to killing 4 women in 1990

Muehlberg was sentenced to life in prison in 1995 for the killing of Kenneth Atchison. Lohmar said Muehlberg killed Atchison in a dispute over money.

The body of one of the victims was found in O’Fallon, prompting Weber to reopen the case in 2008. She began trying to find a match of DNA samples. Finally, this spring, DNA evidence connected Muehlberg to Mihan.

“Incredible!” Weber said when asked about her reaction to the DNA match.

Prosecutors then began talking to Muehlberg and agreed not to pursue the death penalty in exchange for his cooperation, which led to his eventual confession, Lohmar said.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Muehlberg wrote a letter to Weber in August expressing remorse for the killings.

“I must live with my past — the good and bad parts. No more running,” he wrote.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said authorities continue to investigate to see if Muehlberg might have committed other crimes.

“There's at least some indication out there to suggest that,” Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood said.

Dawn McIntosh, the daughter of Donna Reitmeyer, said she was thrilled to learn of the charges.

“Because I don’t think she rested in peace knowing that he was still out there," McIntosh said of her mother. "So I’m glad he was caught.”

Saundra Kuehnle, now 75, recalled that her daughter Robyn had three dimples and a smile that lit up the room. Mihan was just 18 when she died.

“I had hounded the police and detectives forever, off and on, over the years,” Kuehnle said. “A long time to wait, but everything in God’s time.”