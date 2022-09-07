Prosecutors in Rushdie attack want delay to review evidence

The author was recovering in a Pennsylvania hospital in the days after the attack. A Rushdie family lawyer did not immediately respond to a telephone message seeking an update on his condition.

Henry Reese, the cofounder of Pittsburgh’s City of Asylum, was onstage with Rushdie and suffered a gash to his forehead, bruises and other minor injuries.

Matar, who has been held without bail since his arrest, arrived at Chautauqua County Court in a black-and-white striped jail jumpsuit, wearing shackles and a white medical face mask.

The judge reserved decision on whether to grant prosecutors more time to share evidence, and ordered the sides to return Sept. 13.

Matar, who lived with his mother in Fairview, New Jersey, is charged with attempted murder and assault. He has pleaded not guilty. Schmidt, the district attorney, did not rule out additional charges Wednesday, pending the continuing investigation.

In a jailhouse interview with The New York Post after his arrest, Matar spoke about disliking Rushdie and praised Iran's late supreme leader, Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Khomeini issued an edict in 1989 demanding Rushdie's death over his novel "The Satanic Verses," which some Muslims consider blasphemous. Iran has denied involvement in the attack.

Rushdie spent years in hiding but had traveled freely over the past two decades.